Center for People in Need are looking for volunteers

The Center for People in Need is looking for volunteers to help with an annual event. 

Volunteers will help distribute household items, pet supplies, basic care items and more to low income families of Lincoln. 

If you are interested in signing up to be a volunteer, click here.

