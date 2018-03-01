Driver arrested after fatal accident on I-80 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Driver arrested after fatal accident on I-80

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Press Release from Nebraska State Patrol

One person has been arrested following a crash on Interstate 80 early this morning that claimed the life of a North Carolina woman.

The crash occurred just after 1:00 a.m. at mile marker 321 on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes. Prior to the crash, a vehicle had hit a deer and became disabled on the shoulder of I-80. Shortly thereafter, a tow-truck was on the scene and in the process of preparing the vehicle to be towed.

During that process, a passenger of the disabled vehicle, India Marie Simpson, 26, of Waxhaw, North Carolina was walking from her vehicle to the tow-truck. A semi then entered the shoulder and struck Simpson. After arriving at the scene, troopers performed CPR, but were unable to revive Simpson.

The driver of the semi, Victor Genetti, 29, or Sugar Creek, Missouri, was arrested on charges of motor vehicle homicide and violating Nebraska’s Move Over law. Genetti was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

The driver of the tow-truck and the driver of Simpson’s vehicle were not injured

