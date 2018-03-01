State Senators Declare Developmental Disabilities Month in Nebra - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

State Senators Declare Developmental Disabilities Month in Nebraska

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

Today the Nebraska State Senators were visited by a group of Nebraskans to help celebrate Developmental Disabilities month.

"It's a good day it's a really good day," proclaimed Sen. Lynn Walz of Fremont

On Thursday a special proclamation was declared by the Nebraska unicameral.

"The state of Nebraska supports and proclaims March 2018 as developmental disabilities awareness month," said Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue

The declaration is to raise awareness to all of the great people who help others with developmental disability issues.

"So we have individuals with disabilities. We have family member we have service providers and state senators here celebrating the month, and celebrating contribution of people disabilities in our communities," says Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln. 

"There are wonderful people standing behind me and in that chamber working together to make sure that we will have the best opportunities for you," declared Sen. Walz. 

Then after all of the meetings, and the press conference everybody got to meet their own State Senator and give them cupcakes.

"We meet the senators," said Matt Morrison "and I met with Senator Sara Howard today. My favorite part today was meeting different senators."

That kind gesture, and the visit meant the world to these senators

"It's so much fun to see the people who are impacted by the policy change we make in this body it's wonderful to see their success," commented Sen. Bolz and it's always good to be reminded that our public service is for our friends and neighbors."

Each senator got to visit an advocate from their district, and each senator got to share cupcakes with someone who suffers from developmental disabilities in their district

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Aubrey Trail speaks to Channel 8 again

    Aubrey Trail speaks to Channel 8 again

    Trail again admits to killing Sydney Loofe, but no charges have been filled in the case.

    More >>

    Trail again admits to killing Sydney Loofe, but no charges have been filled in the case.

    More >>

  • 2018 Girls Basketball State Tournament Brackets

    2018 Girls Basketball State Tournament Brackets

    sports rotator basketball gensports rotator basketball gen
    sports rotator basketball gensports rotator basketball gen
    Posted By: Sports Sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: NSAA Below is a link to the 2018 Girls State Basketball Tournament Brackets.  https://nsaahome.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/2018-Girls-State-Championship-Brackets-MASTER-COPY-USE-EVERY-YEAR-.pdfMore >>
    Posted By: Sports Sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: NSAA Below is a link to the 2018 Girls State Basketball Tournament Brackets.  https://nsaahome.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/2018-Girls-State-Championship-Brackets-MASTER-COPY-USE-EVERY-YEAR-.pdfMore >>

  • Two vehicle accident impacted morning traffic

    Two vehicle accident impacted morning traffic

    It happened around 8:30 am at the intersection of 52nd and O streets.  

    More >>

    It happened around 8:30 am at the intersection of 52nd and O streets.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.