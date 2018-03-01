Salute to First Responders: Training connects law enforcement with peers

By: Megan Conway

A startling statistic...

The Lincoln Police Department says mental health calls for service have tripled since the year 2000.



"We've also found that people with mental health issues or someone going thru a mental health crisis, are more likely to be victimized and our job is to prevent that from happening," says Capt. Mike Woolman, Lincoln Police Department.

To combat the growing issue, there's a unique annual training event in the capitol city and it's believed that it's the only one of its kind in the country. BETA training connects law enforcement with people who have recovered from a mental illness or substance abuse.

Taking a proactive approach to the problem.



"I think this program is very forward thinking. A few years ago, I wouldn't have ever thought of hooking up people with mental illness with police officers to go out and help people. I mean that probably is something that a lot of us would have had a hard time swallowing, but seeing the success and the passion that the peers have for the people that they help, it just makes sense now," says Sgt. John Walsh, Lincoln Police Department.

Sargent Walsh says it's not a hard concept. It's putting people in the hands of people that have had similar issues and giving them someone to walk with.

Local organizations, like Centerpointe say the training is invaluable.



"You know, in the past without this kind of coordination, without this kind of networking, we might have folks who are just being missed. When we can coordinate and communicate about the resources that are out there, we can make sure to get more people get connected with what they need," says Katie Gerlock, Centerpointe.

An organization that's new to the training this year is called the REAL program, which stands for respond, empower, advocate, listen.

It's made up entirely of peers. Police officers make a referral to the program, and then the peers go out and contact the person in need to help them.

This could be just to listen or to connect them to professional help.



"Peers are individuals that aren't necessarily clinicians, but understand things on an emotional level, maybe a level of pain, maybe a level of shared experience," says Chad Magdanz, REAL Program Coordinator.

The peers are able to help the person in need and relieve the officers to go help others.

Law enforcement says they're seeing this training make an impact.

"It's not a quick fix, but one, two, three years out now, we're finding that people have less and less contact with the police due to their mental health issues," says Walsh.