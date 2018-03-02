NSP seizes nearly 200 lbs of Marijuana

GOEHNER, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says trooper have seized nearly 200 pounds of marijuana and a gun during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in southeastern Nebraska.

The patrol says a trooper stopped a sport utility vehicle Wednesday afternoon on I-80 near Goehner and reported the odor of marijuana coming from the SUV.

A search of the vehicle turned up 199 pounds of high grade marijuana hidden inside duffel bags.