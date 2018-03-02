Nebraska man re-sentenced for murder of mother

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News In the midst of a "lock down" drill, Scott Middle School's hallways were silent. With 1300 people in the building, you couldn't hear a pin drop. This is a key part of the Lincoln Public School district's active shooter protocol. They practice a system where they turn the lights off, lock their doors and hide in a corner of the classroom that keeps them out of sight. "If you were to look into the classroo...