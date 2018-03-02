Annual science fair showcases middle school students work - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Annual science fair showcases middle school students work

Posted By: BriAna Campbell
It was a day of learning and exploration at the Lancaster County Event Center on Thursday.

Students from LPS participated in the Zoetis LPS GSK annual science fair.

5th through 8th graders gathered to present research projects on topics ranging from engineering, to animals.

Audrey Coatney says she focused on what order and species rabbits are, and found a lot of interesting information.

"I figured out they are not rodents, they are lagomorphs, they're different but they're still really adorable creatures," said Audrey.

Audrey even brought her own pet rabbit, Duchess. 

students are not required to attend the science fair, but directors of the event say many return year after year. 

there were over 550 students at the science fair this year, with 350 exhibits.

