The Archway in Kearney in the black

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) - Officials say The Archway over Interstate 80 in Kearney operated in the black last year - a fiscal first for the tourist attraction.

Executive director Eric Hellreigel reported Tuesday that 2017's operational revenue of nearly $800,000 topped expenses by nearly 3 percent.

The Archway also receives annual subsidies of $150,000 from the Kearney Area Visitors Bureau and $75,000 from the city of Kearney. The subsidies are covering deferred maintenance.

The Archway features exhibits commemorating the Oregon, Mormon and California pioneer trails and the nation's highway systems and railroads. It struggled after its opening in 2001 and was forced into bankruptcy in 2013 following years of disappointing attendance. Attendance has exceeded expectations in recent years.

