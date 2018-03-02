2 non-students shot dead at Central Michigan University, suspect - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

2 non-students shot dead at Central Michigan University, suspect at large

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
A suspected shooter is still at large after allegedly killing two people at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant this morning, according to the university.

Neither victim was a student, the school said, adding that "police believe the situation started from a domestic situation."

No one else was injured in the incident at Campbell Hall, a dorm building, according to the school.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, Mount Pleasant officials said.

The campus is on lockdown, the school said.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said, "The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus."

