UPDATE: Jack Eichorst not charged with sexual assault; faces child pornography charges

UPDATE:

The Lancaster County Attorney is not bringing sexual assault charges against Jack Eichorst, the son of former Husker Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst.

Pat Condon, interim Lancaster County Attorney, filed an affidavit for a distribution of child pornography charge on Friday. Condon said this is the only charge being filed because of what they found in the investigation.

According to a court affidavit filed Friday, the child porn charge comes from videos investigators found on Eichorst's phone depicting children doing sexual acts.

Eichorst was arrested last November after being accused of sexually assaulting a 12–year–old boy.

Eichorst's attorney Sean Brennan issued a statement saying, in part:

"...we are pleased that the county attorney has decided not to pursue the matter. Although we are very disappointed with the decision to proceed with an unrelated allegation, and will defend him vigorously..."

Eichorst's new bond is set at $10,000.

Eichorst is due back in a preliminary hearing on March 21st.

_____________________________________________________________________

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

The Lancaster County Attorney is not bringing sexual assault charges against Jack Eichorst, the son of former Husker AD Shawn Eichorst.

Pat Condon, interim Lancaster County Attorney, filed an affidavit for a distribution of child pornography charge on Friday. Condon said this is the only charge being filed because of what they found in the investigation.

Eichorst's new bond is set at $10,000.

Eichorst is due back in preliminary hearing on March 21st.