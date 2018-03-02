The Latest Copper Burglary Here In Lincoln

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

Paul English and his girlfriend Eva are the latest victims of a trend going on in the capitol city, Wednesday night their home up for sale was broken into, and just over 500 dollars worth of copper was stolen, but the thieves left thousands in damage



"You know we had just got the house done we worked on it for six months doing repainting everything, getting everything nice," said homeowner Paul English

This is far from the first house in Lincoln that has been burglarized since August of 2017 there have been 41 copper thefts and worth around $9,000

but the damage left behind totals $61,000



"I know that they have a lot of it in this area and all over Lincoln, new job sites and stuff," says English "Neighbors just need to be aware and if they see anything out of the ordinary call, it would be a lot cheaper."



A lot of the homes that have been broken into were vacant or up for sale.



"You know people are gonna see that there is nobody living there and I think they drive around look for those signs," stated English "and that's what happened here. That nobody was here and they were able to get in and take it out."



For these homeowners, there is not much they can do to protect their house.



"I wish I could do more other than just spend the night here." added English "You know the neighbors on both sides are pretty vigilant. But through the night everybody is sleeping. I've been over here almost every single day before it happened and I don't know how they were luck enough to catch a day where I wasn't here but they did."

Lincoln Police Department wants to remind you that if you have any information to call crime stopperers, at (402) 475-3600. Or go to their website, http://lincolncrimestoppers.blogspot.com/