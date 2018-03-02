Police: Missing Grand Island boy found in Kansas - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police: Missing Grand Island boy found in Kansas

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An 18-month -old boy has been found safe after police issued an endangered missing advisory on Tuesday. 

Grand Island police say Parker Sain was found in Oberlin, Kan. on Friday afternoon.

The endangered missing advisory has been canceled.

