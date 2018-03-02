UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by car near 62nd and Havelock

Pedestrian hit by car near 62nd and Havelock

UPDATE:

An accident Friday night sent the pedestrian to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

It happened just after 8 p.m. near 62nd St. and Havelock Avenue



Officials said a van hit a man crossing the street.

Scanner reports indicated that the pedestrian had a head injury. Lincoln police did not say if the man was in the crosswalk or not.



They did have parts of Havelock blocked off.

_________________________________________________________________

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Rescue crews are on the scene of a car vs pedestrian accident near 62nd and Havelock.

It happened just after 8:00 p.m. Friday.

According to scanner reports the pedestrian has a head injury.

Please avoid the area.

Channel 8 has a reporter at the scene and will have the latest updates as they become available.