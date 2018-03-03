UPDATE: Central Michigan University shooting suspect in police custody

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Michigan police have confirmed the suspect in the Central Michigan University shooting is now in custody.

James Eric Davis Jr. is suspected of killing his parents at his Central Michigan University dorm and then fleeing.

He was arrested without incident just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Central Michigan's Emergency Communication said in a post on their website that Davis was seen on a train passing through the north end of campus shortly after midnight.

Police say Friday morning's shooting at Campbell Hall happened when parents were arriving to pick up students for the beginning of a week-long spring break.

The university identified the two dead as Davis mother Diva Davis and father James Davis Sr., a part-time police officer in the Chicago suburb of Bellwood.

