Three suspects in police custody after stealing several firearms from home

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police were called to a home in the 3600 block of South 16th around 11 p.m. Friday night for a burglary.

Four people broke into the homes detached garage, stealing several firearms.

The victims called police and while police were en route the suspects returned to the scene and were confronted.

All of the suspects fled the scene, but were quickly located by police. Jerrin Ewings, 21 years-old, Noah Longwell, 18 years-old, Marcus Haynes, 19 years-old, and a 17 year-old minor were all taken into police custody.

The 17 year-old has been referred to the county attorney's office.

Officers were able to recover all of the stolen firearms.