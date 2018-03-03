Local gym holds puppy yoga

This isn't your typical yoga class.

There were plenty of poses, but it was a little more chaotic than normal thanks to seven adorable and adoptable puppies.

Genesis Health Club in Lincoln held a puppies and yoga class Saturday morning.

The puppies were provided by Revolution Rescue, a local non profit.

"We've got seven eight week old puppies this is AJ. His mom was scheduled for euthanasia and revolution rescue adopter her and didn't know she was pregnant at the time and didn't know she was pregnant at the time and when they found out she was pregnant they decided to take it on," said Katie Bossung, the group fitness coordinator for Genesis Health Club.

Revolution Rescue acquires dogs and cats from shelters that haven't been adopted and would otherwise be euthanized.

The animals are placed in foster homes until they find their furever homes, which Genesis Health Club and Revolution Rescue hoped might happen for a few of the puppies during a special yoga class.

Catherine Leber has adopted a dog through Revolution Rescue before so she came out to support the organization, one of the puppies fell asleep in her lap during class.



"Well I have a big dog at home and usually doesn't fall asleep on me but he is usually interested in the yoga that I do," Leber said.

Some puppies found yoga blocks to chew on, others curled up and took a nap, and they all kept everyone laughing.

Even though there were a few accidents it's a small price to pay to get people excited about working out.

"We help people change their lives and whatever we can do to get them into the gym if we have to bring puppies into the gym then we'll bring puppies into the gym just to get them strong and healthy so that's what we get out of it," said Bossung.

The event might have changed a few of the puppies lives as well, at least one pup found its furever home.

"I don't know what do you think?! I think we might," said Leber.



All the dogs in the class are available for adoption through Revolution Rescue.

If you're interested in rescuing one of the adorable pups you can check them all out here.