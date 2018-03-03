Local non-profit distributes household items for people in need

Around 500 Lincoln families are more prepared for Spring thanks to a take-away day at The Center For People in Need.



"I felt a lot of love and a lot of caring from the people that I come and talk to," said Jennie Ochoa, a shopper at today's event.

The take-away day gives low income families access to supplies that they really need.

From toothbrushes and makeup to books and even bug spray as Spring gets closer.



"Our hope is that the items they pick up will help save them money so they have additional money for food or transportation or getting to the doctor," said Beatty Brasch, Executive Director for The Center For People in Need.

With so many Lincoln families being helped at today's event, it required a lot of volunteers to make sure everyone got what they needed.

15 college students were there to help hand out items.



"After you get done bagging and you see the smile on those people's faces of true appreciation... That really makes my day," said volunteer Alex Wheeler.

Getting all those goods isn't cheap, but The Center For People in Need works with a charity called Good360 to help make those necessities available to families in Lincoln.



"Good360 partners as a third party with retail stores and we are actually able to purchase those items at a lower cost and make sure that we can still give out quality items to our families in more bulk," said Ashton Juarez, an employee with the non-profit.

This isn't the only drive the center is having.

They'll have another one Monday afternoon from 3 to 6 p.m.



For a lot of these families. This take-away day makes all the difference.

For more information visit: https://www.thecenterforpeopleinneed.org.