Lincoln Kids Newspaper celebrates 25th birthday

An accident Friday night sent the pedestrian to the hospital with life threatening injuries.More >>
Trail again admits to killing Sydney Loofe, but no charges have been filled in the case.More >>
With more than 3,000 square feet, they've got the room to grow their fledgling business into an economic shot in the arm for Seward County - drawing crowds and hiring employees.More >>
Four people broke into a homes detached garage, stealing several firearms. The victims called police and while police were en route the suspects returned and were confronted by the victims.More >>
Around 500 Lincoln families are more prepared for Spring thanks to a take-away day at The Center For People in Need.More >>
Eichorst's new bond is set at $10,000.More >>
There were plenty of poses, but it was a little more chaotic than normal thanks to seven adorable and adoptable puppies.More >>
Jessica McClure, announced she's running against representative Jeff Fortenberry to represent Nebraska in US congress.More >>
