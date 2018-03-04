Lincoln Kids Newspaper celebrates 25th birthday

Laughter and happy squeals filled the air at Kids Park in Lincoln.

Families packed into the park Sunday morning to celebrate Lincoln Kids Newspaper's 25th birthday.

Different stations were set up throughout the space so there was something fun for everyone.

"So they have a cookie decorating station over in the kitchen area and then there's a creative station with LUX Center for the Arts where they're doing slime decorating and a mural coloring," said Karla Goerl, the owner and publisher of Lincoln Kids Newspaper.

The paper was started by Goerl's father–in–law in 1993 and comes out quarterly.

It's filled with articles for parents along with family friendly activities happening throughout the seasons.

Families like the Forbes find the newspaper helpful to find fun events for their young daughter.



"It's just nice because it's something for me to read about what's going on in Lincoln for her age, especially because sometimes it's hard to find activities for her," said Sabrina Forbes.

The paper is geared for kids ages infant to 14.

When Goerl took over the paper two years ago she was pregnant with her son.

Learning the paper business has also provided her with a wealth of knowledge of things to do with her own child, "As I was learning the paper I was able to get my hands dirty with what I need to do with my kids."

Goerl now shares that knowledge with readers throughout the city and the Forbes family along with many others are grateful for the information the newspaper shares, "With a child you can't go out to anywhere you want to so you kind of have to make sure it's appropriate for your child and fun so that they stay occupied and it's not boring for them."

If you'd like to get a copy of Lincoln Kids Newspaper you can it up for free at over 300 locations across the Capitol City as well as on their website lincolnkidsinc.com