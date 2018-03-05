Turnover increasing among Nebraska prison guards

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Turnover is increasing among Nebraska prison guards despite the state's efforts to improve pay.

State officials say turnover increased to 34 percent among prison guards last year from the previous year's 31 percent despite the state giving seven percent pay increases to guards.

State prison guards are often forced to work overtime to help fill shifts left vacant because of the staff shortages. And guards with some experience can find better pay and hours by taking a job at a county jail.

Recently, the Corrections Department started sending a state van to drive 10 guards from Omaha to and from the Tecumseh State Prison while being paid for the time to help ease shortages. Corrections Director Scott Frakes says the van program will be expanded to 40 guards.