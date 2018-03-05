Lincoln school district looks for solution to overcrowding - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln school district looks for solution to overcrowding

Lincoln school district looks for solution to overcrowding

Posted: Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Lincoln school board must once again find room for a growing number of children within the district.

School officials say more than 800 students are enrolled at Kooser Elementary, putting one of Lincoln Public Schools' newest buildings over capacity.

The district's Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp says proposed housing developments in the area could add another 200 kids in less than a decade.

A school board committee is reviewing how to address the growth issue. Solutions include changing the district's boundaries, adding portable classrooms and closing schools to transfer students.

The committee hopes to create a long-term solution as demographics continue to change.

The committee is still in the early stages of the review and will eventually bring recommendations to the full board.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln school district looks for solution to overcrowding

    Lincoln school district looks for solution to overcrowding

    Lincoln school district looks for solution to overcrowding

    LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Lincoln school board must once again find room for a growing number of children within the district. School officials say more than 800 students are enrolled at Kooser Elementary, putting one of Lincoln Public Schools' newest buildings over capacity. The district's Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp says proposed housing developments in the area could add another 200 kids in less than a decade. A school board committee is reviewing how to address the gro...More >>
    LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Lincoln school board must once again find room for a growing number of children within the district. School officials say more than 800 students are enrolled at Kooser Elementary, putting one of Lincoln Public Schools' newest buildings over capacity. The district's Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp says proposed housing developments in the area could add another 200 kids in less than a decade. A school board committee is reviewing how to address the gro...More >>

  • Turnover increasing among Nebraska prison guards

    Turnover increasing among Nebraska prison guards

    Turnover increasing among Nebraska prison guards

    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Turnover is increasing among Nebraska prison guards despite the state's efforts to improve pay. State officials say turnover increased to 34 percent among prison guards last year from the previous year's 31 percent despite the state giving seven percent pay increases to guards. 

    More >>

    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Turnover is increasing among Nebraska prison guards despite the state's efforts to improve pay. State officials say turnover increased to 34 percent among prison guards last year from the previous year's 31 percent despite the state giving seven percent pay increases to guards. 

    More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.