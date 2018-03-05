Nebraska fishing instructor training set at Fort Kearney - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska fishing instructor training set at Fort Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will certify youth fishing instructors at a training session in May at Fort Kearney State Historical Park near Kearney.

The volunteers will receive training and tools to conduct fishing clinics. As instructors they'll have access to loaner fishing gear and educational materials for events, as well as receive program incentives.

The free training session is scheduled to run from 6 to 9 p.m. on May 9 at the park visitor center. Contact Larry Pape at larry.pape@nebraska.gov to reserve a spot.

