Lincoln zoo getting 2 endangered Sumatran tigers

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Two endangered Sumatran tigers will top the food chain when they arrive at a zoo in Lincoln this fall.

The two are brothers from separate births at the San Diego Zoo. One is 2 years old; the other is six months older.

They're being added to the collection at Lincoln Children's Zoo and will star in the zoo's $16 million expansion. The zoo's new habitats and exhibits should be finished by spring 2019.

Sumatran tigers are the world's most endangered tigers. Experts estimate there are fewer than 500 remaining in the wilds of Sumatra and about 90 in captivity around the world.