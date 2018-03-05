Judge: Defendant can be forced to take anti-psychotic drugs - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Judge: Defendant can be forced to take anti-psychotic drugs

Posted: Updated:

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP)

        A judge has granted a prosecutors' request to force a homicide defendant to take anti-psychotic medication.

        The judge ruled Friday the drugs will give psychiatrists treating Andres Surber a chance to definitively determine his mental competency.

        Surber has pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges for the slaying of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik at Kubik's home in Emerson. Another man charged, Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, has been sentenced to 50 to 60 years in prison.

        A judge ruled in April that Surber was not mentally competent to stand trial.

        A doctor said in a Feb. 1 memo that Surber has stopped taking his medication for long periods of time and said he suspects Surber is ``malingering for the purpose of avoiding punishment.''

