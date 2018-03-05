Nebraska officials consider rural cemetery maintenance - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska officials consider rural cemetery maintenance

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP)

        Officials in a south-central Nebraska county don't have complete records of the area's rural cemeteries and who is taking care of them.     

        The Buffalo County Commissioner Joe Brayton raised the issue at a board meeting last week. He says families and churches care for the 31 known rural cemeteries in the county.     

        Deputy County Attorney Andy Hoffmeister says the county is aware of those cemeteries because of tax-exempt requests from the last decade. He says several of the caretakers on the list are now deceased and it's unclear who's now taking care of some of the properties.     

        Hoffmeister says the county is only required to take responsibility for the cemeteries when they're neglected or abandoned. The county would pay up to $1,000 for cemetery upkeep.

