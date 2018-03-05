Lincoln Children's Zoo getting 2 tigers in the fall

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Meet our new tigers! Two young Sumatran tiger brothers will be moving to Lincoln from San Diego Zoo in 2019. The brothers, aged 2 and a half and 2, come from different litters but both were born in San Diego. The older brother suffered from kidney and urinary tract infections as a cub. To provide the medical attention he needed, he was hand-raised. In the wild, it is likely he would not have survived.

We are proud to be part of a global conservation effort to save the most endangered tiger species in the world. The population of Sumatran tigers in the wild is estimated to be 500. With fewer than 90 in captivity, they are the most endangered tiger species in the world.