March 6 proclaimed Lyphedema Awareness Day

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Chrystal Walter beat breast cancer in October 2015.

It wasn't an easy battle.

"I had 13 rounds of chemo that year, and a double mastectomy and a complete reconstruction and several lymph nodes removed on the left side," Walter said.

After that, her fight for good health wasn't over. She was diagnosed with lymphedema.

"Lymphedema is protein rich swelling that can come as result of damage to the lymphatic system. It's very common with cancer treatment," Tracy Bender, with the Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center said.

More than five million Americans suffer from lymphedema, it can cause extreme swelling, rendering people unable to use their limbs.

One of the easiest ways to treat it, compression therapy, isn't covered by Medicare.



"The compression allows us to manage the condition and if we have uncontrolled lymphedema the biggest risk is an infection called celulitis which we now know can actually kill people," Bender said.

That's why March 6, was proclaimed lymphedema awareness day. Tracy and other advocates are hoping increased awareness will lead to more support of the Lymphedema Treatment Act. It's a bill in Congress that would allow those compression sleeves and supplies to be covered by Medicare.

Walter said the best way to advocate for this bill is to call your representatives, write them letters and show them that this is an important issue.

So fewer people with lymphedema have to go without the tools they need to survive.

Because if Walter's nurses didn't catch her symptoms early, and she didn't have the compression supplies she needed to control the lymphedema, she could have had a much different outcome.

"I would have likely had a much larger ordeal, you know cancer is a big enough ordeal to go through then to go through something like that it's even harder."

To read more about the Lyphedema Treatment Act, visit this website: http://lymphedematreatmentact.org/. It also has more information on how you can get involved in getting it passed.