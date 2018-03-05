UPDATE: Lincoln girl gets her school to write letters to Stoneman Douglas students

UPDATE:

Isis Miller is a 3rd grader at Cathedral of the Risen Christ School.

She said she was already working on her 20 good deeds for lent, when she heard about the school shooting in Florida.



"I wanted to write a letter to them," Isis said. "And then when I heard that their mascot was an eagle, I thought that it'd be kind of cool if our whole school wrote letters."



The first step was sharing her idea with the school principal. From there, students and staff got on board, writing letters of prayer to the Stoneman Douglas students. It's now a project called "Eagles to Eagles," named for the fact that both schools share the eagles mascot.

Principal Jeremy Ekeler said the idea was refreshing.



"All the adults were talking about policy and mental health and security," Ekeler said. "Isis came forward and a child told us, 'what about love and connection? And they share our mascot, let's do something for them.'"



Ekeler said it's an example of how they want their students to treat each other and their community.



"Isis is an amazing girl," Ekeler said. "Doesn't surprise me it came from her. Doesn't surprise me that our kids reacted so strongly to this because we've got amazing kids too."



Isis said she didn't imagine the whole school would get involved, but that it feels good that it's happening.



"If any kid is thinking about doing something like this, you can do it by taking the first step," Isis said.



The school said they'll be sending the letters out on Thursday. If you want to send your own prayer letter along with theirs, drop it off at the school by then.



