Dreamers support DACA Act in Lincoln

Lincoln joined a call to action heard around the country Monday urging Congress to pass legislation allowing Dreamers and refugee families with temporary protected status (TPS) to stay in the United States.

"This administration promised to have a solution to this issue by today and the fact that we don't is very worrisome," Valeria Rodriguez, who organized a vigil in front of the Capitol building in Lincoln Monday, said.

It’s worrisome for Dreamers like Yovana Aliaga Centon, a senior at UNL, who moved with her family from Venezuela 17 years ago.

She became a DACA recipient in high school when President Obama passed the DACA Act.

One of about 4,000 Dreamers in Nebraska, she says if that gets taken away, she'll be forced to return to a place she doesn't even know.

"It's not the people that I love that live there right now. The people that I love live here,” she said. “This is my home, this is my home. This is my community. Lincoln is my home, it's where I was raised and this is the community I want to give back to."

Yovana says if DACA ends, so will her dream of becoming an engaged Lincoln citizen.

It would also end her goal of paving the way for the younger generation — for people like 18–year–old Jennifer Jimenez — to take a stand for the 700,000 Dreamers in America.

"I believe a lot of immigrants have their voices unheard and I think it's important for the younger generation of immigrants to speak up," Jiminez

Congress has yet to come up with a solution for the DACA Act, and if they can't, the future of thousands will lie in the hands of the Federal court.