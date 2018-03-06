Vice President Mike Pence visiting Omaha today

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to appear at a campaign event for Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Pence will speak as a "special guest" during the dinner Tuesday at the Omaha Marriott Downtown.

Ricketts, a fellow Republican, is seeking a second term in the November general election.

Pence is also slated to appear across the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to promote the federal tax law signed by President Donald Trump.

Pence is expected to return to Nebraska at an undetermined date to campaign for incumbent U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, who represents the Omaha-centric 2nd Congressional District.