Vice President Mike Pence visiting Omaha today - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Vice President Mike Pence visiting Omaha today

Vice President Mike Pence visiting Omaha today

Posted: Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to appear at a campaign event for Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Pence will speak as a "special guest" during the dinner Tuesday at the Omaha Marriott Downtown.

Ricketts, a fellow Republican, is seeking a second term in the November general election.

Pence is also slated to appear across the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to promote the federal tax law signed by President Donald Trump.

Pence is expected to return to Nebraska at an undetermined date to campaign for incumbent U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, who represents the Omaha-centric 2nd Congressional District.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man's remarkable recovery after severe brain injury

    Man's remarkable recovery after severe brain injury

    Man's remarkable recovery after severe brain injury

      Hung was involved in a serious car accident and had to be life flighted to a hospital in Fargo, "I don't remember anything the first month that I was in a coma, which even the three doctors that told my parents I wouldn't be normal when I recover."

    More >>

      Hung was involved in a serious car accident and had to be life flighted to a hospital in Fargo, "I don't remember anything the first month that I was in a coma, which even the three doctors that told my parents I wouldn't be normal when I recover."

    More >>

  • March 6 proclaimed Lyphedema Awareness Day

    March 6 proclaimed Lyphedema Awareness Day

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Chrystal Walter beat breast cancer in October 2015. It wasn't an easy battle. "I had 13 rounds of chemo that year, and a double mastectomy and a complete reconstruction and several lymph nodes removed on the left side," Walter said. After that, her fight for good health wasn't over. She was diagnosed with lymphedema. "Lymphedema is protein rich swelling that can come as result of damage to the lymphatic syst...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Chrystal Walter beat breast cancer in October 2015. It wasn't an easy battle. "I had 13 rounds of chemo that year, and a double mastectomy and a complete reconstruction and several lymph nodes removed on the left side," Walter said. After that, her fight for good health wasn't over. She was diagnosed with lymphedema. "Lymphedema is protein rich swelling that can come as result of damage to the lymphatic syst...More >>

  • Vice President Mike Pence visiting Omaha today

    Vice President Mike Pence visiting Omaha today

    Vice President Mike Pence visiting Omaha today

    LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to appear at a campaign event for Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. Pence will speak as a "special guest" during the dinner Tuesday at the Omaha Marriott Downtown. Ricketts, a fellow Republican, is seeking a second term in the November general election. Pence is also slated to appear across the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to promote the federal tax law signed by President Donald Trump. Pence is expected t...More >>
    LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to appear at a campaign event for Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. Pence will speak as a "special guest" during the dinner Tuesday at the Omaha Marriott Downtown. Ricketts, a fellow Republican, is seeking a second term in the November general election. Pence is also slated to appear across the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to promote the federal tax law signed by President Donald Trump. Pence is expected t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.