Latest road conditions

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Chrystal Walter beat breast cancer in October 2015. It wasn't an easy battle. "I had 13 rounds of chemo that year, and a double mastectomy and a complete reconstruction and several lymph nodes removed on the left side," Walter said. After that, her fight for good health wasn't over. She was diagnosed with lymphedema. "Lymphedema is protein rich swelling that can come as result of damage to the lymphatic syst...

