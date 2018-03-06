10 car accident near 84th and Havelock

A 10 car accident near 84th and Havelock has Lincoln Police busy this morning.

The accident originally involved two vehicles.

It happened a little before 7:30, Tuesday morning.

There were no injuries, but authorities say to avoid the area as they work on cleaning up the area.

Lincoln Police have had around 30 reports of accidents this morning.

Lancaster County does remain in a Winter Weather Advisory until 6.p.m.