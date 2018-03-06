10 car accident near 84th and Havelock - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

10 car accident near 84th and Havelock

10 car accident near 84th and Havelock

Posted: Updated:

A 10 car accident near 84th and Havelock has Lincoln Police busy this morning.

The accident originally involved two vehicles.

It happened a little before 7:30, Tuesday morning.

There were no injuries, but authorities say to avoid the area as they work on cleaning up the area.

Lincoln Police have had around 30 reports of accidents this morning.

Lancaster County does remain in a Winter Weather Advisory until 6.p.m.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 10 car accident near 84th and Havelock

    10 car accident near 84th and Havelock

    10 car accident near 84th and Havelock

    A 10 car accident near 84th and Havelock has Lincoln Police busy this morning. The accident originally involved two vehicles. It happened a little before 7:30, Tuesday morning. There were no injuries, but authorities say to avoid the area as they work on cleaning up the area. Lincoln Police have had around 30 reports of accidents this morning. Lancaster County does remain in a Winter Weather Advisory until 6.p.m.More >>
    A 10 car accident near 84th and Havelock has Lincoln Police busy this morning. The accident originally involved two vehicles. It happened a little before 7:30, Tuesday morning. There were no injuries, but authorities say to avoid the area as they work on cleaning up the area. Lincoln Police have had around 30 reports of accidents this morning. Lancaster County does remain in a Winter Weather Advisory until 6.p.m.More >>

  • Latest road conditions

    Latest road conditions

    Latest road conditions

    Lincoln Public Works says six city crews are salting streets. Hazardous conditions are causing accident and slick driving conditions. Here's the latest road conditions around the state: https://www.511.nebraska.gov/

    More >>

    Lincoln Public Works says six city crews are salting streets. Hazardous conditions are causing accident and slick driving conditions. Here's the latest road conditions around the state: https://www.511.nebraska.gov/

    More >>

  • March 6 proclaimed Lyphedema Awareness Day

    March 6 proclaimed Lyphedema Awareness Day

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Chrystal Walter beat breast cancer in October 2015. It wasn't an easy battle. "I had 13 rounds of chemo that year, and a double mastectomy and a complete reconstruction and several lymph nodes removed on the left side," Walter said. After that, her fight for good health wasn't over. She was diagnosed with lymphedema. "Lymphedema is protein rich swelling that can come as result of damage to the lymphatic syst...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Chrystal Walter beat breast cancer in October 2015. It wasn't an easy battle. "I had 13 rounds of chemo that year, and a double mastectomy and a complete reconstruction and several lymph nodes removed on the left side," Walter said. After that, her fight for good health wasn't over. She was diagnosed with lymphedema. "Lymphedema is protein rich swelling that can come as result of damage to the lymphatic syst...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.