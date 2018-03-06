Dog runs away after attacking owner, still missing

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Lincoln Police and Animal Control are looking for a dog that is considered dangerous.

Zeus is a 2 year old pitbull that attacked his owner near 31st and Potter Streets early Monday morning. The owner reported that Zeus became aggressive toward her husband, the victim grabbed a bat to protect her kids and the dog attacked her.

He bit her hand, chest, and latched onto her leg. She was able to hit the dog with the bat to defend herself. When officers arrived, they saw Zeus attacking his owner. The officer tased the dog, Zeus ran off and has not yet been found. LPS has been made of the situation since the dog is considered dangerous and went missing in a residential area.

Zeus is a 2 year-old white pitbull.

If you see a loose dog, call animal control at 402.441.7900 and instruct children to not approach the dog.