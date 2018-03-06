Cass County woman missing, family asking for help

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Cass County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Sandra Root, who last seen on March 2nd. Sandra, also goes by Sam, is 70 years old, 5' 3", weighs 115 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair.

She lives in North Lake near South Bend. Sandra's daughter checked on her mother on Sunday evening, when she could not find her she called the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Many of Sandra's personal items were left on her dresser. The family advised this is very unusual for Sandra.

The family indicates Sandra has suffered from depression in the past.

The South Bend and river area were walked by family and Cass County Sheriff's Office. The Nebraska State Patrol helicopter conducted aerial sweep of the area on 03/05/18, all search efforts were unsuccessful in locating Sandra Root. Sandra Root does not have a cell phone and her vehicles are at residence.

No signs of foul play at the residence.

Sandra may be wearing a heavy black coat with fur trim, black knee high boots and grey/blue ear muffs.

Please contact the Cass County Sheriff Officer with any information 402-296-9370.

To view the Facebook page her family set up, click here.