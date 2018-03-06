Nebraska MBB: Palmer Named to All-District Team

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln – Nebraska guard James Palmer Jr., was honored Tuesday, as he was selected to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District VI Team. The 10-member team consists of players from Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Palmer is the third Husker under Head Coach Tim Miles to earn recognition to the team, joining Terran Petteway (2014) and Tai Webster (2017). Palmer helped the Huskers to a 22 wins – the second-highest total in school history – and a school-record 13 conference wins.

Palmer enters the postseason ranked fifth in the Big Ten in scoring at 17.3 points per game, while also adding 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game. The 6-foot-6 junior guard from Upper Marlboro, Md., reached double figures in 30 of 32 games entering the postseason, including eight 20-point efforts. Palmer scored a career-high 34 points against No. 13 Ohio State and had 28 points at Wisconsin and against Iowa.

Palmer finished Big Ten play averaging 18.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, ranking third in scoring and 11th in assists. He reached double figures in 17 of 18 contests, highlighted by his 34-point effort at Ohio State. It was one of six 20-point efforts in Big Ten play, as his conference scoring average was the most by a Husker since Aleks Maric averaged 19.3 ppg in 2006-07.

ALL-DISTRICT VI (IA, MO, KS, OK, NE, ND, SD)

Udoke Azubuike, Kansas

Barry Brown, Kansas State

Mike Daum, South Dakota State

Marcus Foster, Creighton

Devonté Graham, Kansas

James Palmer Jr., Nebraska

Kassius Robertson, Missouri

Dean Wade, Kansas State

Lindell Wigginton, Iowa State

Trae Young, Oklahoma

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

District VI: Devonté Graham, Kansas



COACH OF THE YEAR

District VI: Bill Self, Kansas

