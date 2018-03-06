Missing woman's family speaks out - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Missing woman's family speaks out

Cass County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Sandra Root, who last seen on March 2nd. Sandra, also goes by Sam, is 70 years old, 5' 3", weighs 115 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair. 

Her daughter-in-law Jamie says it's not uncommon for the family to go a few days without talking - but this long is out of character, "This is extremely out of the norm for her."

The family says Sandra suffers from migraines and sometimes loses a day or more at a time while she sleeps them off.

Jamie says they last spoke with Sandra on Thursday and she had a migraine at the time. When Sunday came and they still hadn't heard from her, the family went to check on her. When they arrived to the house they knew something wasn't right. Many of Sandra's personal items were left on her dresser. 

"We found the house unlocked and all the lights and everything on," Jamie said.

Jamie says Sandra always kept the house locked, regardless of if she was home or not. They filed a missing persons report with the Cass County Sheriff's office. Officers searched by helicopter and on the ground, but they did not find anything. Further searches have been delayed due to weather conditions. The family is now asking for your help in finding Sandra, "We really want people to check their property and anything that's unlocked vehicles sheds something like that just for any sign of her."

No signs of foul play at the residence. 

Sandra may be wearing a heavy black coat with fur trim, black knee high boots and grey/blue ear muffs. 

The family indicates Sandra has suffered from depression in the past. They worry Sandra might have fallen in the Platte River.

Please contact the Cass County Sheriff Officer with any information 402-296-9370. 

To view the Facebook page her family set up, click here

