Lincoln gets $25 Million DOT grant for Lincoln South beltway

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, the chairman of the Surface Transportation Subcommittee, today welcomed the announcement from the Department of Transportation (DOT) that Nebraska will receive a $25 million grant for the construction of a new expressway, the Lincoln South Beltway.

"The Lincoln South Beltway project will have an incredibly positive impact on our families and communities for years to come.  With this new grant, the state of Nebraska will be able to build a brand new expressway, which will alleviate traffic and increase safety for Nebraskans, especially those in the Lincoln area.  I was pleased to work closely with state and local leaders to secure the grant for this priority project," said Senator Fischer. 

"The highly competitive TIGER program recognizes projects that will have a significant impact on a region, metropolitan areas, or our country as a whole," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The Lincoln South Beltway project will create a new east-west expressway located south of Lincoln in Lancaster County. The four-lane expressway will divert freight trucks from the local transportation network, which will help increase safety and mobility in local travel. 

Senator Fischer welcomed Secretary Chao to Nebraska in August 2017. Chao traveled the state to hear from Nebraska transportation stakeholders and listen to their concerns and suggestions related to infrastructure and regulatory reform.

    A 10 car accident near 84th and Havelock has Lincoln Police busy this morning. The accident originally involved two vehicles. It happened a little before 7:30, Tuesday morning. There were no injuries, but authorities say to avoid the area as they work on cleaning up the area. Lincoln Police have had around 30 reports of accidents this morning. Lancaster County does remain in a Winter Weather Advisory until 6.p.m.
    The owner reported that Zeus became aggressive toward her husband, the victim grabbed a bat to protect her kids and the dog attacked her. 

    Lincoln Public Works says six city crews are salting streets. Hazardous conditions are causing accident and slick driving conditions. Here's the latest road conditions around the state: https://www.511.nebraska.gov/

