Five teachers honored at the Thank You Teachers breakfast

On Tuesday morning, five teachers were honored at the Thank You Teachers breakfast located at the Governor's mansion.

The teachers were nominated by their former students, who say they went above and beyond what is required of them.

The annual event allows the families to read their nomination letters aloud for the instructors to hear for the first time.

Tim Oehring is an elementary school teacher at Saratoga Elementary School. He was nominated by Anycia Dubray–Bivens and her grandmother.

"He touched the lives of all three kids but especially Anycia, the oldest. Mr. Oehring has done wonders for her. He's helped to restore her self–esteem and for her to believe in herself again," said Anycia's grandmother.

"We set a goal to get 100 percent on my reading test and I did. He is my hero, he is my Batman, he is my super-teacher," said Anycia Dubray-Bivens, an elementary school student.

Samantha Roblyer of Lincoln High School nominated Deborah McGinn. Roblyer says McGinn taught her the importance of embracing who she is and gave her a safe place to break out of her shell.

"Meeting new people is a large source of anxiety for me especially since I am a person who stutters and generally this makes first impressions quite difficult. Ms. McGinn has called on me whenever I raise my hand and she kindly encouraged me to do so even when I was having a difficult day and frankly was terrified to say a word in front of others," said Roblyer.

The breakfast is part of the Nebraska Teacher Recognition Day activities.

Lincoln Public Schools officials say 550 different nominations were considered, a record amount.

