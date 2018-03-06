Strangers at Walmart save 8-month-old suffering cardiac arrest

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

An 8 month omaha girl was part of a special reunion.

It was with 2 nurses who saved her life in a Wal–mart.

"It's so good to see you, not blue!."

Little Hazel and her mom were shopping when she quit breathing. Hazel suffers from a heart condition and she turned blue.

That's when two nurses jumped into action, both giving life saving breaths.

Her mom knows CPR but panicked.

The emergency room nurse, Deanna Berning said, "I thought she was dead. She was blue as blue could be. The bluest baby I've ever seen. Lifeless."

"No signs of life whatsoever. Her agonal breathing and then nothing. We kept giving breaths, no pulse, just fluttering. I'm just going to keep compressing. I'll never forget when she opened her eyes. I'm like, she's going to be okay, she's going to be okay," said Mariah Thurman a pediatric nurse.

It was a facebook post that reconnected the three women. As you can see, little hazel is doing fine.