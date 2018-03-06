Internet tax bill advances in Legislature

On Tuesday, the Legislature advanced an internet sales tax bill.

Sen. Dan Watermeier of Omaha said his bill would bring in $30 million to $40 million of state revenue. It would add state sales tax to purchases you make online.

Sen. Watermeier said it would also level the playing field for Nebraska's brick–and–mortar retailers.

Supporters agree.

"Somebody comes in there...looks at the merchandise and then goes on the internet and buys it 7-and-a-half percent cheaper," said Sen. John McCollister of Omaha. "It's just not right. So we need to take better care of our main street retailers and this law will do that."

Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a statement following the bill's advancement saying, in part :

"LB 44 as advanced by the Legislature remains flawed and contains burdensome regulation and unnecessary red tape on companies doing business in Nebraska.



The bill must now make it through Final Reading before it can go to the Governor's desk.