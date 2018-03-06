Child injured in Omaha crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Child injured in Omaha crash

Child injured in Omaha crash

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb.- A 5-year-old boy suffered a head injury that is considered life-threatening after a crash on I-80 Tuesday morning. 

According to a witness, a Honda Accord spun out due to icy conditions and rear-ended a semi truck. The crash caused I-80 to be shut down until 7:30. 

The drivers of the semi and Honda Accord were not injured. 

Courtesy: Media Partner KMTV

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 10 car accident near 84th and Havelock

    10 car accident near 84th and Havelock

    10 car accident near 84th and Havelock

    A 10 car accident near 84th and Havelock has Lincoln Police busy this morning. The accident originally involved two vehicles. It happened a little before 7:30, Tuesday morning. There were no injuries, but authorities say to avoid the area as they work on cleaning up the area. Lincoln Police have had around 30 reports of accidents this morning. Lancaster County does remain in a Winter Weather Advisory until 6.p.m.More >>
    A 10 car accident near 84th and Havelock has Lincoln Police busy this morning. The accident originally involved two vehicles. It happened a little before 7:30, Tuesday morning. There were no injuries, but authorities say to avoid the area as they work on cleaning up the area. Lincoln Police have had around 30 reports of accidents this morning. Lancaster County does remain in a Winter Weather Advisory until 6.p.m.More >>

  • Dog runs away after attacking owner, still missing

    Dog runs away after attacking owner, still missing

    The owner reported that Zeus became aggressive toward her husband, the victim grabbed a bat to protect her kids and the dog attacked her. 

    More >>

    The owner reported that Zeus became aggressive toward her husband, the victim grabbed a bat to protect her kids and the dog attacked her. 

    More >>

  • Latest road conditions

    Latest road conditions

    Latest road conditions

    Lincoln Public Works says six city crews are salting streets. Hazardous conditions are causing accident and slick driving conditions. Here's the latest road conditions around the state: https://www.511.nebraska.gov/

    More >>

    Lincoln Public Works says six city crews are salting streets. Hazardous conditions are causing accident and slick driving conditions. Here's the latest road conditions around the state: https://www.511.nebraska.gov/

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.