Child injured in Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb.- A 5-year-old boy suffered a head injury that is considered life-threatening after a crash on I-80 Tuesday morning.

According to a witness, a Honda Accord spun out due to icy conditions and rear-ended a semi truck. The crash caused I-80 to be shut down until 7:30.

The drivers of the semi and Honda Accord were not injured.

