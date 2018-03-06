Vice President Pence speaks at fund-raiser for Gov. Pete Ricketts in Omaha

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. - Vice President Mike Pence took the stage Tuesday night at the Marriott in downtown Omaha in support of Gov. Pete Rickett, who is running for re-election.

Ricketts will face fellow Republican Krystal Gabel in the primary election on May 15.

Tyler A. Davis, Bob Krist, and Vanessa Gayle Ward are running for governor in the Democratic primary.

Air Force Two touched down at Eppley Airfield in Omaha just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. The vice president was greeted by Gov. Pete Ricketts before his motorcade traveled to Council Bluffs.

The vice president told the crowd of 600 gathered at the America First Policies that President Trump had sent along his greetings, and then proceeded to address border security, the status of the nation's War on Terror and its dealings with North Korea, before remarking on the national economy and other topics.

The vice president was expected to travel to Versailles, Ky., to give his keynote there tomorrow as well.

Courtesy: Media Partner KMTV