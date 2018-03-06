Lincoln students organize march against gun violence

Lincoln students have joined a nationwide movement to stop gun violence.

Inspired by the outcry from students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Lincoln East junior Isabel Bousson started organizing a March For Our Lives rally to be held in Lincoln March 24th.

"This matters to people in Lincoln because this is a life or death situation,” Bousson said. “Especially for students like me who see this and think, ‘Oh my gosh I could walk into school and not walk out.’"

Bousson is working with students from every Lincoln high school to the march, which will start at the UNL Student Union at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 24th.

Students from UNL, SCC and Nebraska Wesleyan are also involved, as are teens from other cities around Nebraska.

"We even have schools from Omaha coming,” Bousson said. “We even have a girl who's coming from Kearney who's missing her senior prom to come to our march, and kids from Hastings who are carpooling.”

Bousson says for her generation, gun violence in schools is what they've come to know.

Most high school seniors were born in 1999, the year of the Columbine shooting in Colorado.

"We have never lived in a world without school shootings," she said, adding things need to change.

It's the same message parents shared last week at the Lincoln Public Schools board meeting, where parents addressed board members about securing schools.

Those parents carried a similar message as these teens planning to make their voices heard: it’s not about eliminating the Second Amendment, its about bringing forth stricter gun regulations to keep firearms out of the wrong hands.

The march is one of 488 registered across the world set for March 24th.

