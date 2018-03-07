The circus is coming to Lincoln!

Posted By: BriAna Campbell

bcampbell@klkntv.com

The Sesostris Shrine Circus will be at the Lancaster County Event Center from Wednesday, March 7, to Sunday, March 11.

There will be the elephants, tigers and everyone’s favorites, the Sesostris Shrine Clowns. Some history will be in the house with 7th generation Risley performers (this circus act was first seen in America in 1831).

Circus cowgirls will perform aerial ballet and then whip cracking, rope spinning and knife throwing from Texas in The Wild West Fury. And, all the way from Columbia, South America the “Los Tandazos” high wire angels.

Then, back by popular demand, the one and only singing “Oink” in the Pork Chop Revue.

Again this year, there will be hula hoop artistry, those kooky, krazy always klever Keystone Kops, and the Giant Space Wheel of Destiny.

Two hours of good old fashioned family fun and excitement!

Families can come early and ride an elephant and pony, and have their faces painted, too. The doors open 90 minutes prior to each of the 10 Big Shows led by a live circus overture.

For ticket information and showtimes, visit http://www.lancastereventcenter.org/event-calendar.