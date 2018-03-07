Lincoln man pleads not guilty in Hastings slaying - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln man pleads not guilty in Hastings slaying

Lincoln man pleads not guilty in Hastings slaying

Posted: Updated:

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) _ Another of the three people suspected in the slaying of a Hastings man has pleaded not guilty

Court records say 19-year-old Deante Mullen, of Lincoln, entered his pleas Monday in Adams County District Court to charges of first-degree murder and to use of a firearm. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 9.

Mullen and 21-year-old Daniel Harden, of Hastings, are accused of shooting to death 19-year-old Jose ``Joey'' Hansen on Sept. 11 during a robbery attempt. Hansen's body was found by a couple out for a walk.     

Mullen's girlfriend at the time, 21-year-old Katherine Creigh, of Hastings, faces an accessory charge. She's accused of helping Mullen and Harden avoid arrest after the shooting. Her next hearing is scheduled for April 16.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man's remarkable recovery after severe brain injury

    Man's remarkable recovery after severe brain injury

    Man's remarkable recovery after severe brain injury

      Hung was involved in a serious car accident and had to be life flighted to a hospital in Fargo, "I don't remember anything the first month that I was in a coma, which even the three doctors that told my parents I wouldn't be normal when I recover."

    More >>

      Hung was involved in a serious car accident and had to be life flighted to a hospital in Fargo, "I don't remember anything the first month that I was in a coma, which even the three doctors that told my parents I wouldn't be normal when I recover."

    More >>

  • Dog runs away after attacking owner, still missing

    Dog runs away after attacking owner, still missing

    The owner reported that Zeus became aggressive toward her husband, the victim grabbed a bat to protect her kids and the dog attacked her. 

    More >>

    The owner reported that Zeus became aggressive toward her husband, the victim grabbed a bat to protect her kids and the dog attacked her. 

    More >>

  • Child injured in Omaha crash

    Child injured in Omaha crash

    Child injured in Omaha crash

    A 5-year-old boy suffered a head injury that is considered life-threatening after a crash on I-80 Tuesday morning. 

    More >>

    A 5-year-old boy suffered a head injury that is considered life-threatening after a crash on I-80 Tuesday morning. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.