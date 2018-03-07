Former Dundy County deputy sentenced for kidnapping and molestat - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Former Dundy County deputy sentenced for kidnapping and molestation

BENKELMAN, Neb. (AP) _ A former Dundy County sheriff's deputy has been imprisoned for kidnapping and molesting a woman in his patrol car.

 37-year-old Charles Thibedeau was sentenced Monday to six to eight years for kidnapping, a year for sex assault and six months for oppression under the color of office.     Prosecutors say Thibedeau sent Facebook messages to the 26-year-old victim last year, asking her to meet him in a remote location to discuss a law enforcement matter.

Prosecutors say Thibedeau lied to the woman about an imminent police search of her home and then demanded to touch her breasts. When she refused, Thibedeau threatened her with a fictitious warrant, handcuffed her and placed her in his patrol vehicle. He touched her bare breasts and later released her.

