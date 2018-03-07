Omaha man convicted in 2007 slaying - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha man convicted in 2007 slaying

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)  A 35-year-old man has been convicted of beating and stabbing to death his aunt in Omaha more than 10 years ago.

A jury found Charles Simmer guilty Monday of first-degree murder in the slaying of 50-year-old Joy Blanchard in her home in November 2007.     Authorities say he'd been a suspect since her death, but prosecutors weren't able to assemble a convincing case until additional DNA tests in 2016 further implicated him. Also, a high school friend of Simmer told police after Simmer was arrested that he'd told her in 2008 that he'd killed someone.

Simmer's conviction brings a life sentence.

