Wind causes semi accident near Holdrege

Winds of nearly 60 miles an hour over–turned a semi on I–80 near Holdrege..

"The nerve racking part was changing lanes and getting next to someone, because when you back out and get next to someone, you don't know where you are going," said semi driver Ricky Mincks. He and many drivers were fighting gusty winds yesterday.

They say you had to be on your toes more than usual.

Josh Fast an interstate traveler said, "So as I was driving you can definitely notice it behind you looking at the fuel economy, that it would absolutely sky rocket. As soon as you turned into a corner the wind would be on your side, you would just be shipped to the side of the road. You had to grip tight to the stirring wheel. Normally it's off to the side so you're not straight away with your hands but this is definitely a different game running with wind at this speed.

The top wind speed was 70 plus miles an hour at North Platte.

