NEB BSB: Huskers Host Cal Poly, Begin Nine-Game Homestand

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Cal Poly (5-7) at Nebraska (6-5)

March 8-10, 2018

Hawks Field at Haymarket Park - Lincoln, Neb.

Thursday, March 8 • 1:35 p.m. (CT)

Video Stream: BTN Plus • Radio: HSN

Matt Waldron (1-1) vs. Michael Clark (0-1)

Friday, March 9 • 1:35 p.m. (CT)

Video Stream: BTN Plus • Radio: HSN

Luis Alvarado (0-1) vs. Trent Shelton (1-1)

Saturday, March 10 • 12:05 p.m. (CT)

Video Stream: BTN Plus • Radio: HSN

Nate Fisher (0-2) vs. Darren Nelson (2-0)

Saturday, March 10 • Doubleheader Game 2

Video Stream: BTN Plus • Radio: HSN

Matt Warren (1-0) vs. TBD

The Nebraska baseball team (6-5) makes its home debut this week when the Huskers host Cal Poly for a four-game series at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

NU begins its 17th year at Hawks Field on Thursday at 1:35 p.m. (CT). The second game of the series is set for Friday at 1:35 p.m., followed by a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 12:05 p.m. Single-game tickets can be purchased at Huskers.com/tickets.

How to Listen/Watch the Huskers

Fans can listen to Greg Sharpe and Nick Handley call the action on the Husker Sports Network. Every game this season can be heard on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

All four games will be carried on TuneIn.com and the TuneIn App on the Husker IMG Sports Network channel. Fans in Lincoln can listen on 1400 AM and fans in Omaha can listen on 590 AM.

All four games will be streamed live online on BTN Plus. Saturday’s two games will be a Student U production. Subscriptions for BTN Plus are available on a monthly or annual basis. A school pass subscription is $79.95 for one year and $9.95 for one month. A conference pass subscription is $119.95 for one year and $14.95 for one month.

Last Time Out

The Huskers won Sunday’s series finale at Wichita State after dropping the first two games. NU handed the Shockers their first loss of the season with a 10-9 win in the 10th inning at Eck Stadium on Sunday. WSU took the first two games by scores of 9-1 and 6-3.

Next Up

The Huskers continue their nine-game homestand by hosting a two-game set against Northern Colorado on Tuesday, March 13 and Wednesday, March 14 at Hawks Field.

Quick Notes

Nebraska has won 39 consecutive home openers dating back to the 1979 season. The last time the Huskers lost a home opener was in 1978 when St. Cloud State won 15-6 on March 28. Nebraska is 16-0 all-time in home openers at Hawks Field.

Scott Schreiber is the only Husker to reach base in all 11 games this season.

Nebraska has outscored its opponents in the seventh inning by a combined score of 16-7 in 11 games this season. The plus-9 run differential is NU’s highest in a single inning this season.

Nebraska is 14-0-1 in its last 15 Sunday games, dating back to May 15, 2016.

» Is 3-0 on Sunday this season

» Went 10-0-1 on Sundays last season with a tie against Indiana on April 2

» Won their final Sunday game of the 2016 season on May 15

Scouting the Cal Poly Mustangs

Nebraska leads the all-time series against Cal Poly, 9-1, dating back to the first meeting between the schools in 1998. NU is 5-0 at home, 3-1 at Cal Poly and 1-0 at a neutral site. Last season, the Huskers won three of four on the road against the Mustangs.

Cal Poly enters the series with a 5-7 record overall. The Mustangs opened their season at the Surprise Tournament where they went 1-3. Cal Poly took two of three at the Tony Gwynn Legacy before closing February with a loss at San Jose State. The Mustangs went 2-2 to open March against Pacific. Last season, Cal Poly went 28-28 overall and finished second in the Big West with a 16-8 record.

Head Coach Larry Lee is in his 16th year at Cal Poly and holds a 488-371-2 record overall. He is assisted by Teddy Warrecker, Chal Fanning and Tyger Pederson.

Players to Watch

» #26 Nick Meyer (Junior C): Team-high .350 batting average with six runs scored, two doubles one triple and six RBIs

» #23 Alex McKenna (Junior OF): Hitting .333 with seven runs scored, four doubles, one triple, one home run and six RBIs

» #11 Tate Samuelson (Freshman INF): Batting .333 with one home run, a team-high five doubles and team-high 10 RBIs

» #32 Darren Nelson (Freshman RHP): 2-0 this season with a 0.55 ERA in three starts over 16.1 innings

» #17 Trent Shelton (Senior LHP): 1-1 this season with a 1.89 ERA and a team-high 26 strikeouts in three starts over 19.0 innings