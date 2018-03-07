NEB BSB: Huskers Host Cal Poly, Begin Nine-Game Homestand

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
Cal Poly (5-7) at Nebraska (6-5)
March 8-10, 2018
Hawks Field at Haymarket Park - Lincoln, Neb.
Thursday, March 8 • 1:35 p.m. (CT)
Video Stream: BTN Plus • Radio: HSN
Matt Waldron (1-1) vs. Michael Clark (0-1)
Friday, March 9 • 1:35 p.m. (CT)
Video Stream: BTN Plus • Radio: HSN
Luis Alvarado (0-1) vs. Trent Shelton (1-1)
Saturday, March 10 • 12:05 p.m. (CT)
Video Stream: BTN Plus • Radio: HSN
Nate Fisher (0-2) vs. Darren Nelson (2-0)
Saturday, March 10 • Doubleheader Game 2
Video Stream: BTN Plus • Radio: HSN
Matt Warren (1-0) vs. TBD
The Nebraska baseball team (6-5) makes its home debut this week when the Huskers host Cal Poly for a four-game series at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.
NU begins its 17th year at Hawks Field on Thursday at 1:35 p.m. (CT). The second game of the series is set for Friday at 1:35 p.m., followed by a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 12:05 p.m. Single-game tickets can be purchased at Huskers.com/tickets.
How to Listen/Watch the Huskers
Fans can listen to Greg Sharpe and Nick Handley call the action on the Husker Sports Network. Every game this season can be heard on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.
All four games will be carried on TuneIn.com and the TuneIn App on the Husker IMG Sports Network channel. Fans in Lincoln can listen on 1400 AM and fans in Omaha can listen on 590 AM.
All four games will be streamed live online on BTN Plus. Saturday’s two games will be a Student U production. Subscriptions for BTN Plus are available on a monthly or annual basis. A school pass subscription is $79.95 for one year and $9.95 for one month. A conference pass subscription is $119.95 for one year and $14.95 for one month.
Last Time Out
The Huskers won Sunday’s series finale at Wichita State after dropping the first two games. NU handed the Shockers their first loss of the season with a 10-9 win in the 10th inning at Eck Stadium on Sunday. WSU took the first two games by scores of 9-1 and 6-3.
Next Up
The Huskers continue their nine-game homestand by hosting a two-game set against Northern Colorado on Tuesday, March 13 and Wednesday, March 14 at Hawks Field.
Quick Notes
» Is 3-0 on Sunday this season
» Went 10-0-1 on Sundays last season with a tie against Indiana on April 2
» Won their final Sunday game of the 2016 season on May 15
Scouting the Cal Poly Mustangs
» #26 Nick Meyer (Junior C): Team-high .350 batting average with six runs scored, two doubles one triple and six RBIs
» #23 Alex McKenna (Junior OF): Hitting .333 with seven runs scored, four doubles, one triple, one home run and six RBIs
» #11 Tate Samuelson (Freshman INF): Batting .333 with one home run, a team-high five doubles and team-high 10 RBIs
» #32 Darren Nelson (Freshman RHP): 2-0 this season with a 0.55 ERA in three starts over 16.1 innings
» #17 Trent Shelton (Senior LHP): 1-1 this season with a 1.89 ERA and a team-high 26 strikeouts in three starts over 19.0 innings
