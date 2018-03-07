Moms Demand Action Against Gun Reform in Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Moms Demand Action Against Gun Reform in Nebraska

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

On Wednesday a group called Moms Demand Action filled the hallways of the capitol, they went door to door visiting Nebraska lawmakers, and making their case against recent proposed gun laws

"It is the best thing to be face to face with a senator because it says we're here," said Megan Gentrup a Volunteer "we're actually people that are in your state and your community who feel this way."

Moms Demand Action dropped off a packet full of information for each senator to read, containing a call to action on how they'd like to see Nebraska gun laws reformed.

"We showed up, we organized we were a group that has never met each other before," commented Gentrup "and we went to the legislature and said here's our packet here's how we are going to keep you and your constituents safe, and here is what you can do to help us accomplish that goal."

The group of forty voiced their opinion on Senator John Murante's bill, it would give the legislature the exclusive authority to regulate gun ownership in Nebraska, instead of local governments having the authority to regulate it

"The reality is what the needs are in Chadron, Nebraska are very different than what they might be in Omaha, Nebraska," said Tina Gass another Volunteer

Moms Demand Action wants their presence to be heard across the state.

"moms, dad's, family members, community members to know we're here we want our presence to be known," added Gentrup "we also want people to know we support the 2nd amendment but there are restrictions for those who should not be allowed to have a gun."

We reached out to Senator John Murante's office for a comment on his introduced bill but we did not hear back from him..

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man's remarkable recovery after severe brain injury

    Man's remarkable recovery after severe brain injury

    Man's remarkable recovery after severe brain injury

      Hung was involved in a serious car accident and had to be life flighted to a hospital in Fargo, "I don't remember anything the first month that I was in a coma, which even the three doctors that told my parents I wouldn't be normal when I recover."

    More >>

      Hung was involved in a serious car accident and had to be life flighted to a hospital in Fargo, "I don't remember anything the first month that I was in a coma, which even the three doctors that told my parents I wouldn't be normal when I recover."

    More >>

  • Missing woman's family speaks out

    Missing woman's family speaks out

    Missing woman's family speaks out

    Her daughter-in-law Jamie says it's not uncommon for the family not to talk for a few days, but this long is out of character, "This is extremely out of the norm for her."       

    More >>

    Her daughter-in-law Jamie says it's not uncommon for the family not to talk for a few days, but this long is out of character, "This is extremely out of the norm for her."       

    More >>

  • Lincoln students organize march against gun violence

    Lincoln students organize march against gun violence

    Lincoln students organize march against gun violence

    Lincoln students have joined a nationwide movement to stop gun violence. I

    More >>

    Lincoln students have joined a nationwide movement to stop gun violence. I

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.