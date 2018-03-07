Moms Demand Action Against Gun Reform in Nebraska

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com



On Wednesday a group called Moms Demand Action filled the hallways of the capitol, they went door to door visiting Nebraska lawmakers, and making their case against recent proposed gun laws



"It is the best thing to be face to face with a senator because it says we're here," said Megan Gentrup a Volunteer "we're actually people that are in your state and your community who feel this way."

Moms Demand Action dropped off a packet full of information for each senator to read, containing a call to action on how they'd like to see Nebraska gun laws reformed.



"We showed up, we organized we were a group that has never met each other before," commented Gentrup "and we went to the legislature and said here's our packet here's how we are going to keep you and your constituents safe, and here is what you can do to help us accomplish that goal."

The group of forty voiced their opinion on Senator John Murante's bill, it would give the legislature the exclusive authority to regulate gun ownership in Nebraska, instead of local governments having the authority to regulate it



"The reality is what the needs are in Chadron, Nebraska are very different than what they might be in Omaha, Nebraska," said Tina Gass another Volunteer

Moms Demand Action wants their presence to be heard across the state.

"moms, dad's, family members, community members to know we're here we want our presence to be known," added Gentrup "we also want people to know we support the 2nd amendment but there are restrictions for those who should not be allowed to have a gun."

We reached out to Senator John Murante's office for a comment on his introduced bill but we did not hear back from him..