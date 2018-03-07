Excellence in Education: Lynn White

Hung was involved in a serious car accident and had to be life flighted to a hospital in Fargo, "I don't remember anything the first month that I was in a coma, which even the three doctors that told my parents I wouldn't be normal when I recover."More >>
Hung was involved in a serious car accident and had to be life flighted to a hospital in Fargo, "I don't remember anything the first month that I was in a coma, which even the three doctors that told my parents I wouldn't be normal when I recover."More >>
Her daughter-in-law Jamie says it's not uncommon for the family not to talk for a few days, but this long is out of character, "This is extremely out of the norm for her."More >>
Her daughter-in-law Jamie says it's not uncommon for the family not to talk for a few days, but this long is out of character, "This is extremely out of the norm for her."More >>
Lincoln students have joined a nationwide movement to stop gun violence. IMore >>
Lincoln students have joined a nationwide movement to stop gun violence. IMore >>
The McCook Fire Department has called for extra hose, all available volunteers and mutual aid from nearby towns.More >>
The McCook Fire Department has called for extra hose, all available volunteers and mutual aid from nearby towns.More >>
BENKELMAN, Neb. (AP) _ A former Dundy County sheriff's deputy has been imprisoned for kidnapping and molesting a woman in his patrol car. 37-year-old Charles Thibedeau was sentenced Monday to six to eight years for kidnapping, a year for sex assault and six months for oppression under the color of office. Prosecutors say Thibedeau sent Facebook messages to the 26-year-old victim last year, asking her to meet him in a remote location to discuss a law enforceme...More >>
BENKELMAN, Neb. (AP) _ A former Dundy County sheriff's deputy has been imprisoned for kidnapping and molesting a woman in his patrol car. 37-year-old Charles Thibedeau was sentenced Monday to six to eight years for kidnapping, a year for sex assault and six months for oppression under the color of office. Prosecutors say Thibedeau sent Facebook messages to the 26-year-old victim last year, asking her to meet him in a remote location to discuss a law enforceme...More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
The Sesostris Shrine Circus will be at the Lancaster County Event Center from Wednesday, March 7, to Sunday, March 11.More >>
The Sesostris Shrine Circus will be at the Lancaster County Event Center from Wednesday, March 7, to Sunday, March 11.More >>
GERING, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say three inmates peacefully ended their brief disturbance at a jail in the Nebraska Panhandle. Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says the three had barricaded themselves in a cell at the jail in Gering around 7 p.m. Monday and refused to come out. They were armed with broken handcuffs and other makeshift weapons. But Overman says they surrendered around 8:30 p.m. after talking to deputies and after several officers from the Gering force and th...More >>
GERING, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say three inmates peacefully ended their brief disturbance at a jail in the Nebraska Panhandle. Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says the three had barricaded themselves in a cell at the jail in Gering around 7 p.m. Monday and refused to come out. They were armed with broken handcuffs and other makeshift weapons. But Overman says they surrendered around 8:30 p.m. after talking to deputies and after several officers from the Gering force and th...More >>
An 8 month Omaha girl was part of a special reunion.More >>
An 8 month Omaha girl was part of a special reunion.More >>
Winds of nearly 60 miles an hour over–turned a semi on i–80 near Holdrege.More >>
Winds of nearly 60 miles an hour over–turned a semi on i–80 near Holdrege.More >>