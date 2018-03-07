Excellence in Education: Lynn White - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Excellence in Education: Lynn White

On Tuesday we honored a couple of teachers from the Thank You Teachers breakfast. Today we showcase another who was nominated by her co-workers.

Lynn White is a retired teacher and counselor at Lakeview Elementary.

She was nominated by the staff who say their counseling program now has a firm foundation thanks to her.They say she makes everyone feel like they were the most important person in the room.


Tomorrow we will be honoring our next teacher.

